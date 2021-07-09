‘Dark Winds’ Series Adaptation Set at AMC With George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford Producing; Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon to Star

The first trailer for Apple TV+'s Mr. Corman will prove that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a man of many talents. The new series features not only Gordon-Levitt as the main star, but also as the writer, director and executive producer of this highly anticipated dramedy. The trailer alone suggests that the veteran actor could certainly be an auteur-in-the-making, as he has an assured voice and clear confidence that few creatives possess even after years in the business. And if you needed any convincing that this series will be hit, just note that A24 produced the dramedy as well.