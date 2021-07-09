Cancel
NBA

Monty Williams keeps pushing all the right buttons while leading Phoenix Suns title chase: ‘He’s a special man’

By Tim Brown
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
There are cameras and microphones everywhere at the NBA Finals, and they happened to catch an interaction late in Game 2 that was going viral before the game was even over. It was Phoenix coach Monty Williams, talking only to Suns center Deandre Ayton during a time out and trying desperately to cheer him up on what was a slow night statistically against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ayton’s head was down. His body language was awful. Williams wasn’t having it. He started talking, then grabbed Ayton’s wrist to further commandeer his attention.

