Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Taliban has Shuras, support present in Pakistan: Afghan env

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Afghanistan has once again urged Pakistan to end its support to the Taliban who are hell-bent to destroy the gains made by Afghanistan in the last one decade. Taliban fighters are capturing the main centres of various rural districts of Afghanistan and have intensified attacks on Afghan forces. More than 1,000 soldiers of Afghan defense forces are martyred and more than 3,000 civilians have been killed ever since foreign forces announced the withdrawal in April.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#Env#Leaving Afghanistan#Ani#Afghans#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
News Break
Terrorism
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Daughter of Afghan envoy abducted and ‘severely tortured’ in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry...
Middle Eastwashingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban resurges next door, Iran is wary but pragmatic.

As the Taliban resurges next door, Iran is wary but pragmatic. The Taliban’s advances in Afghanistan have alarmed Iran, but the Islamic republic appears to be taking a pragmatic approach and attempting to reach out to the resurgent militia. Shiite Iran fears an influx of migrants escaping sectarian conflict, as...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Pakistan 'are providing AIR SUPPORT' for the Taliban, Afghanistan's vice-president claims as Pulitzer-winning photographer is killed by the Islamist group while covering border clashes

Afghanistan's vice-president has accused Pakistan of providing 'close air support' for the Taliban as a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer was killed by the Islamist group while covering border clashes. Amrullah Saleh claimed the Pakistani military had warned Afghanistan that they would be 'faced and repelled' by Pakistan's Air Force if they...
Militaryatlanticcitynews.net

Taliban Forces More Afghan Soldiers To Flee Into Tajikistan

Another group of Afghan government soldiers has fled across the border into Tajikistan as Taliban militants press an offensive across swaths of northern Afghanistan. Tajikistan's border service said that 17 Afghan soldiers fled into the country on June 27 after Taliban militants attacked a border checkpoint located in the town of Chukchuk, in the Kaldor district in Balkh Province, Tajikistan's state media reported.
POTUSNewsweek

Turkey Awaiting Decision from U.S., NATO to Take Control of Afghanistan Airport

Turkey is awaiting a decision from the U.S. and NATO to take control of Afghanistan's airport in its capital Kabul. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday negotiations were taking place with the U.S. over the country's proposal to secure Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport following the total departure of U.S. troops and NATO forces from Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

Taliban Surround Afghan City As Commandos Launch Counterattack

Taliban fighters on motorbikes roamed a provincial Afghan capital Thursday after a day of heavy fighting that saw them storm the city in their most brazen assault since the United States stepped up its troop withdrawal. The government flew in hundreds of commandos to Qala-i-Naw in Badghis, the first provincial...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban overtake districts in northern Afghanistan

Several of Afghanistan’s northern districts were taken by the Taliban overnight Saturday as U.S. forces continued withdraw from the region. Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said Sunday that more than 300 Afghan military personnel had crossed into Tajikistan while fleeing Taliban fighters advancing in Afghanistan's northeast Badakhshan province, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Taliban fighters storm capital of northwestern Afghan province

HERAT/KABUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Regional officials in northern Afghanistan said on Wednesday they had recaptured government buildings in a provincial capital after Taliban fighters stormed it overnight, taking over the police headquarters and sparking panic among residents. Officials said air strikes were being carried out and special forces had...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Afghan military kills 143 Taliban terrorists

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan Military killed 143 militants of radical movement Taliban and wounded 121 during operations in several Afghan provinces in the last 24 hours, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday. "143 Taliban terrorists were killed and 121 others were wounded as a result of...
WorldMercury News

As Taliban advances, Afghan security forces flee the country

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan – More than 1,000 Afghan security personnel have fled across the border into Tajikistan after Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, the Tajik border guard service said on Monday, while dozens of others were captured by the insurgents. The crossings on Sunday underscore a rapidly deteriorating situation in the...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Jaishankardiscusses Afghanistan situation with Ghani

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. During the meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for peace, stability and development of Afghanistan. "Pleased to call on President,...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban claims to control most of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): Afghan government officials have dismissed as propaganda claims by Taliban officials that the insurgent group had captured 85 per cent of territory in Afghanistan, amid US troop withdrawal from the country. Dawn reported that Afghan officials described the assertion that the Taliban controlled most of...
WorldVoice of America

Tajikistan Bolsters Border as Afghan Troops, Fleeing Taliban, Seek Refuge

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN/KABUL - Tajikistan's president on Monday ordered the mobilization of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban militant advances. The crossings on Sunday underscored the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where foreign...

Comments / 0

Community Policy