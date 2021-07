After a long month of teasing, Lotus has finally taken the covers off its all-new Emira. With perfect proportions and a breadth of options for shifting gears and making power, it's one seriously attractive sports car. US pricing has not yet been revealed, but it launches at the equivalent of a little over $83,000. That's honestly not bad these days, especially when a Porsche 718 Cayman GTS costs more, but it did get us thinking. Should you buy an Emira or should you spend a little more and get the Cayman GT4? After all, a Porsche is always sublime to drive, and the GT4 is especially brilliant. Well, it comes down to what you're after, so let's see how the two would compare.