Arkansas among states struggling to vaccinate despite offering incentives
Many states are offering incentives to get people vaccinated against COVID-19. In some places, the incentives are working out, but others are struggling. Arkansas has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country despite offering several incentives. That includes giving out scratch-off lottery tickets and gift certificates from its game and fish commission. But the state has admitted that those giveaways just aren't working.www.tmj4.com
