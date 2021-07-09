Arkansas among states struggling to vaccinate despite offering incentives

You might not see any incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine any time soon. Earlier this week, Governor Mike Parson said the state was working on a plan to offer incentives for people to get the vaccine. But at a stop in the hard-hit area of Springfield, Parson told the Springfield News Leader that the CDC rejected the state’s incentive plan. Parson says that decision was totally ridiculous. Just 40% of Missourians are completely vaccinated, well below the national average.