Loganville, GA

Obituary: Steven Glenn Kennedy, 63, of Loganville

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Glenn Kennedy, age 63 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Steven was the President of Ketom Construction. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Steven was known to be a very fair man. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Massengale; step-mother, Maudrine Kennedy; brothers, Danny Kennedy, Ron Kennedy and John Kennedy. Surviving is his loving wife of 45 years, Cindy Kennedy of Loganville, GA; children, Michael Wayne Kennedy of Memphis, TN, Stephanie Young of Loganville, GA, and John Daniel and Tina Kennedy of Loganville, GA; father, Basil Kennedy of Gasden, AL; sisters, Patricia Williams and Velvet Stephens; grandchildren, Ethan, Kyle, Kayla, Bailey, Brinnley, Kayla, Jasen and Raistlin; numerous family and friends.

