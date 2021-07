One case might have been closed, but if the Yakuza series has taught us anything it's that on the crime-laden streets of Kamurocho there's always some new villainy afoot. In series spin-off Judgment and its upcoming sequel, Lost Judgment, that meant a new lead character, swapping ex-yakuza with a heart of gold Kazuma Kiryu for disgraced defence attorney turned private eye Takayuki Yagami (whose partner just happens to be a different ex-yakuza with a heart of gold, Masaharu Kaito).