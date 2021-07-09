Oak Ridge tax statements being sent in July, due August 31st

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is mailing out this year’s property tax statements during the month of July. In accordance with State Law, property tax notices are mailed to the property owner at the address on file with the State of Tennessee as of Jan. 1, 2021. Because of this, some property owners may not receive a statement, a situation normally explained as part of the property closing process. Failure to receive a notice of taxes due does not relieve the property owner of the obligation to pay or provide relief for late payments.