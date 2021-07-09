Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj Join New CBS Series ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

The NCIS franchise is expanding in the 2021-2022 season with the addition of NCIS: Hawaii, which will take the action across the Pacific Ocean and star a fully new set of characters. Rather than launching via backdoor pilot to introduce the characters on NCIS, like what the franchise did with NCIS: LA and the recently-canceled NCIS: New Orleans, there will be no familiar faces on Hawaii. The very good news is that the series is stacking the cast with some great actors who will be familiar faces for many TV fans, including a popular Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star.