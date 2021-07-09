Cancel
Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj Join New CBS Series ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

The cast of NCIS: Hawai’i continues to expand as New Zealand actor Alex Tarrant and Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj have joined the much-anticipated spinoff. Set in the Aloha State, the new series follows Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor field office, and her team as they balance duty to family and country. Tennant and her crew investigate high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

Vanessa Lachey
Enver Gjokaj
