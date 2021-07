As Chilton bad boy Tristan Dugray. “I believe that was my first recurring role on television,” he recalled on Today. “And so, you know, for me, I was really just getting accustomed to the world. And so, I was just kind of holding on for dear life." Murray adds of Gilmore Girls fans: "One response I always get about Tristan is how much they love him. They really do. I've never had anyone come up to me and say — which you would think I would receive all the time — no one has ever come up to me and said, ‘Tristan was a jerk. Why did you call her Mary?’ Never happened?”