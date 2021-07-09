Cancel
Public Health

Vaccine, Testing Clinics Continue Statewide

wibwnewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the increased presence of the Delta variant in the state, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. While infection rates have declined in Kansas, the emergence of the new variant poses a risk to communities across Kansas. The Department...

