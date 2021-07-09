Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Yes, Candace Owens is a hypocrite for supporting ‘medical choice’ — but that’s not really the point

By Danielle Campoamor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XOuHX_0as5mvES00

On Thursday, Twitter users spent the better part of the day dragging right-wing provocateur Candace Owens for her most recent anti-vaccination comments. “Not one person in my family will ever touch the Covid-19 vaccine. That is the decision that we have made, unabashedly, as a family,” Owens tweeted. “Medical freedom is an individual right that should never be infringed upon and any person who thinks otherwise has no place in our government.”

Quickly, people elevated Owen’s tweet by calling out the rank hypocrisy of her “medical freedom” narrative. “Bold move by Candace to come out as pro-choice,” Michael Harriot, a senior writer at The Root, tweeted . “Candace Owens is officially pro choice!” another Twitter user posted .

Yes, it is tempting — to say the very least — to quote-tweet video and screenshots of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), well-known Cancún aficionado , appearing on Fox News to discuss the importance of “personal choice.” “You should make the choice based on your health, based on the decisions you want,” Cruz, who believes Roe v Wade should be overturned so states can ban abortion , said. Hell, it was as if Cruz was practically asking for it when he then tweeted the segment to his 2.1 million followers , writing, “Your health decisions are yours to make. It shouldn’t be your boss, the government, or anyone else forcing you to make those decisions.”

But therein lies the issue with elevating these messages that are clearly duplicitous: the people who value the freedom to make their own health care decisions over the freedoms of pregnant people don’t care if they look like raging charlatans. And neither do their very small, but very vocal, anti-abortion base. So highlighting these instances does nothing to curb their shameless attacks on abortion access: looking like two-faced frauds is a price they’re more than willing to pay if it means they can force people to give birth.

After all, numerous instances of Repubicans introducing anti-abortion laws while quietly paying for their mistresses and girlfriends abortions have been well-documented. Scott Lloyd, former head of the Office of Refugee Resettlement who once blocked a 17-year-old girl from having an abortion after she was raped, drove an ex-girlfriend to her abortion and paid for half of it when he was a young man. Anti-abortion zealot Tim Murphy, a former representative from Pennsylvania, resigned after he urged a mistress to get an abortion . Scott DesJarlais, a former representative from Tennessee and feigned opponent of abortion access, was recorded urging a mistress to have an abortion , too.

All of these instances have been brought to light, yet they have not stopped Republicans from continuing to curtail abortion rights. In the first six months of 2021 alone, 90 abortion restrictions were enacted at the state level — making 2021 the worst year for abortion access since Roe v Wade was decided. Six states have only one abortion clinic , a growing number of states are attempting to ban abortion before most people even knows they’re pregnant , and with the US Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments on a Mississippi 15-week abortion ban later this year, Roe v Wade is likely to fall.

Simply put: pointing out the hypocrisy of anti-abortion politicians and those who support them doesn’t work, because they don’t care if they’re hypocrites. Their right to control pregnant people’s bodies matters far more to them than simply being “right.” They know that they’re losing the battle of public opinion — a vast majority of Americans support access to legal abortions — and they know that they’ll lose any anti-abortion argument rooted in fact, reality, and science. From the safety of abortion to the commonality of abortion to the studies that show how vital abortion is to one’s physical and mental health , hypocrisy and lies are the only tools the anti-abortion movement has in maintaining their “pro-life,” freedom-loving facade.

If we truly want to draw attention to the disingenuous arguments made by those who pontificate on the importance of “small government” but proudly champion government mandated forced birth, then we should be consistently uplifting and centering the voices of abortion storytellers.

“The best messengers are people who have had abortions — we are living illustrations of the ways that this simple piece of medicine helps individuals, families, and society at large,” Amelia Bonow, co-founder of Shout Your Abortion , a decentralized network of individuals talking about abortion on their own terms, tells me. “People standing up and owning their stories is a major step in helping the culture become more humane and less polarized. Listening to people who have had abortions is the best way for all of us to get comfortable thinking and speaking and advocating for abortion rights, and working towards a future of reproductive freedom for all.”

It’s time we worked to combat the dishonesty and disinformation of people like Candace Owens with the lived truths of those who have and perform abortions. Because while Owens is right — medical freedom is an individual right — and Cruz is correct — your boss or your government shouldn’t force you to make certain medical decisions — those of us who have had abortions know exactly what it feels like to have someone try to take that right and those choices away.

Comments / 494

The Independent

The Independent

182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Lloyd
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Scott Desjarlais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Hypocrites#Abortion Clinic#The Us Supreme Court#Bold#The Root#Fox News#Repubicans#Republicans#The Us Supreme Court#Americans#Shout Your Abortion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Healthtalesbuzz.com

We’ve plummeted from dumb to dumber — to proud and unapologetically ignorant

We live in ignorant times. By now, surely this is obvious beyond argument to anyone who’s been paying attention. From the Capitol insurrectionist who thought he was storming the White House to Sen. Tim Scott’s claim that “woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy” to whatever thing Tucker Carlson last said, ignorance is ascendant.
Women's Healthnativesunnews.today

White men trying to make decisions for all women

The state legislators in Missouri are debating the difference between birth control and abortion. The differences should be easily discernable to most Americans. One is to prevent pregnancy and the other is to end it. If a pregnancy is prevented there would be no reason to end it. It is as simple as that.
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Can Texas really arrest House Democrats after flight to D.C.? Yes. Here's why.

What started as a threat from the governor could become a promise. After Texas House Democrats left the state Monday for Washington D.C. to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their controversial “election integrity” bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE, if they don’t show up to vote in Austin, he will have them arrested.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Republican congressman says Marjorie Taylor Greene 'doesn't do anything' but 'try to be famous'

Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared on CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown Sunday, where the congressman from Illinois spoke about fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Though Greene is new to Congress, she’s gained notoriety for espousing fantastical conspiracy theories and launching verbal attacks on Democratic colleagues, becoming one of the more high-profile members of the GOP.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Kamala Harris is making history again — as Republicans’ prime campaign target

In North Carolina, Senate hopeful Pat McCrory vows to take on the “Harris-Biden administration” and thwart the vice president and Democrats “who want to radically change America for years to come.”. In Alabama, Jessica Taylor paints a dystopian portrait of “Kamala’s America” — conspicuously mispronouncing Harris’ first name — and...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Reprehensible New Claim About COVID-19

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about the coronavirus drew fierce backlash on Monday. In a threaded “message from America to the swamp” that she posted on Twitter, the Georgia Republican bombastically declared that “no one cares” about the more transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 that is now making its way across the United States “or any other variant.”
POTUSMSNBC

'White Nationalism Is One Hell Of A Drug': Trump Slammed After Calling MAGA Rioters 'Tremendous'

Right-wing conspiracy theories spread rampantly at CPAC, where Trump further fueled his big election lie and attendees cheered for low vaccination numbers. Republican leadership has been criticized for doing nothing to stop the conspiracies. Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean joined The Beat, saying Americans will pay for this unchecked spreading of misinformation "with their lives".July 12, 2021.

Comments / 494

Community Policy