London Installs Anti-Colonialist Statue Of John Chilembwe Over Trafalgar Square

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go into quarantine after his health secretary, Sajid Javid, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The decision on Sunday came as a dramatic reversal about three hours after Johnson's initial announcement that he would take part in a “daily contact testing pilot” rather than isolate himself was met with widespread outrage. The news comes as Johnson, who was hospitalized last March after contracting the virus, plans to reopen British society after months of harsh lockdowns and despite a surge in cases now driven by the Delta variant. From Monday, social distancing regulations will be lifted for all but those who have tested positive for the virus and at airports, the mandatory mask mandate will be lifted, and nightclubs and stadiums can open to full capacity. Johnson, like the majority of UK citizens, is fully vaccinated, having received two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine this March.