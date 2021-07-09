Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamden, CT

As Hunger Grows, Giveaways Take Root

By Nora Grace-Flood
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZA4o_0as5mK0v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4cd9_0as5mK0v00

“We having a barbecue, throw some meat on the grill!” Khadijah Middlebrooks proclaimed to her toddler, Lex, while picking up packs of frozen turkey, beef, and pork at one of two new weekly events aimed at tackling increasing food insecurity in Hamden.

Hazelnuts, peppers, and kale were just a few other items Middlebrooks found this week at the Keefe Community Center’s free farmers market.

The market is one of two fresh initiatives started by Joshua Watkins, the executive director of New Haven’s Community Soup Kitchen, to combat growing food insecurity in Hamden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00c1Wt_0as5mK0v00

Tuesday marked the second market and Wednesday the third community dinner hosted by KCC and led by CSK.

Keefe Center Clerk AnnMarie Karavas said that when they first launched these two programs, they naturally considered themselves to be in the “piloting” phase. It took only one hour of distributing dinners this June to recognize that these food sources had to stay — and to start thinking about expanding.

Watkins said he expected to provide about 50 meals on night one. Instead, 445 plates of pulled pork and coleslaw — alongside other barbecued main courses and sides — were picked up by residents of southern Hamden and taken home to hungry family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NhnN_0as5mK0v00

Community Services Coordinator Y’Isiah Lopes said that the number of meals provided by the center has actually slightly decreased each week — because the amount of groceries collectively given out by CSK and Keefe has surged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsNQe_0as5mK0v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtFeq_0as5mK0v00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MssYk_0as5mK0v00

Each week, Watkins and a fleet of workers and volunteers drive between 19 grocery stores in New Haven County, picking up leftover foods that will make it to one of four of CSK’s storage facilities. The Keefe Center also offers bags of groceries to anyone who makes an appointment to come pick them up.

And this year Quinnipiac University students demanded that their leftover meal plan points be stored in the Keefe Center’s refrigerators rather than their school’s pockets. That movement alone meant an extra $10,000 for the Community Center to spend on groceries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtiRU_0as5mK0v00

Hundreds of pounds of food in total are delivered to individuals in Hamden each week. Watkins noted that the need for nourishment in Hamden outpaces what he has observed in New Haven. He said that the farmers market held every other week in the Keefe Center parking lot takes and distributes an entire storage unit of food of CSK’s four. In alternating weeks, CSK also holds a free farmers market at 89 Broadway in New Haven— but that one is about one quarter the size of Hamden’s.

A special report from 2019 sponsored by the United Way of Greater New Haven found that one in eight Hamden residents experienced food insecurity that year and that 39 percent struggled to put food on the table. Moving south in Hamden, household incomes decrease, poverty severely increases, and the distance between homes and well-stocked grocery stores widens.

Karavas noted that as stimulus checks and unemployment dwindle, the goal is to “get people back on their feet.”

“We literally have an ungodly amount of resources,” Watkins asserted. There is more than enough food available to feed the entire town — but new systems of distribution are required to ensure that everyone can eat.

Creative Chefs At Community Dinners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVthy_0as5mK0v00

This Wednesday, CSK Head Chef Harold Glass grilled cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and black bean chipotle patties while Sharon Jones, licensed program manager at the Keefe Center, scooped Normandy blend vegetables, couscous, and baked beans into take-home containers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXygh_0as5mK0v00

Watkins worked another grill, while explaining his latest strategy for grocery acquisition.

“One brown spot, and nobody sells it,” he lamented.

“But,” he added, motioning to a line of sizzling sausages and a heap of roasted red peppers, “that means we’ve got sausages and peppers tonight.”

“We’re constantly trying to come up with new ways to put ingredients together,” Watkins said, recalling some recent meals he has served at Keefe, such as beef tacos, strawberry kale salad, and caprese pasta salad.

One individual will come to the center and leave with two bags of stacked plastic tupperware. “The kids get everything,” Glass said, “including my heart.”

“No child should go hungry,” he stated.

Farmers Market Revs Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fd0PO_0as5mK0v00

As Middlebrooks enthusiastically stocked up on staples like dry milk and spaghetti at Tuesday morning’s weekly farmers market, her son Lex remained focused on finishing off his bag of cheese doodles (and informing this reporter that his favorite fruit is, in fact, also cheese).

A single mom who has been unemployed since the rehab center where she worked closed in 2013, Middlebrooks provides for six children including Lex.

The hardest part is figuring out how to transport groceries without a car while watching over her young kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3dGV_0as5mK0v00

Sharon Smith echoed similar difficulties. She relocated from New York City to Hamden several years ago in order to move in with her brother and his two children.

Her favorite part about living in Hamden is having a large yard where she reportedly grows cantaloupe, zucchini, tomatoes, pumpkins, and more. But, she said, “in NYC there was transportation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5fPI_0as5mK0v00

Here, the bus comes at inconvenient times and transports her to far-away stores. On occasion, she takes a taxi. She said she was thrilled to discover the free farmers market a short walk from her home where she could find necessary nonperishables to supplement and accompany her homegrown produce.

For many, this week was their first time visiting the Keefe Center. Others have been relying on their services for years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369ZsW_0as5mK0v00

Blaynis Rubiera learned about Wednesday’s dinners through her sister, who goes to the center’s diaper bank to access supplies for her baby. Ruberia, who works as a cleaner at City Hall, has two children herself, aged 8 and 9.

Headed home with a bag of meals and several packets of Cheez-Its and other snacks, she said she intends to return back in coming weeks for more.

Beatrice Warren said her insurance company referred her to the Keefe Center after a stroke in 2016 left her unable to work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjhvy_0as5mK0v00

Originally from Guyana, Warren moved to New Haven and then a “little house in Hamden” in 1997 with her husband. She got her GED in 2003. Her daughter is now also an adult ed student in New Haven.

Last September she had a heart attack. Then, in early June, another. She has gone through two stent placement surgeries.

“I don’t have much strength,” she whispered. With her husband confined to bed rest and her daughter studying full-time, getting food on the table is sometimes an impossible task.

Fortunately, she lives right next door to the community center. “We are just grateful,” she said of Keefe’s new food options.

The farmers market operates outside of KCC on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free meals can be picked up at the same location from 4:30 to 6:30 on Wednesdays. To make an appointment to pick up groceries at the food pantry, call AnnMarie Karavas at 203-562-5129 ext 1110.

Comments / 1

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Hamden, CT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Volunteers#Food Storage#Hunger#New York City#Food Drink#Community Soup Kitchen#Csk#The Keefe Center#Quinnipiac University#The Community Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Leslie Radcliffe Riddle Solved

Here’s a clue: Her feet know how to pray. Here’s another possible clue: She once pointed a .357 magnum at a cop — who had a gun pointed back at her — and she lived to tell the tale. Another clue: She grew up with seven siblings, learning early about...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

4 Mayoral Candidates Drop Anchor

Four mayoral candidates walked into a bar ... ... and they were all Black. Which means something in Connecticut. New Haven’s Karen DuBois-Walton, West Haven’s John Lewis, New Britain’s Veronica DeLandro, and Stratford’s Immacula Cann were the four candidates in question. They met up at the Anchor Spa on College Street Thursday night to compare notes at a reception event hosted by The Connecticut Association of Black Democratic Clubs (CABDC).
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Church “Vax” Party Reaches Teens, Seniors

Some finally had enough information to feel comfortable. Others wanted to travel safely. Some came for the free pizza. Whatever the reason, 30 people got their first Covid-19 shots Thursday, after six months of waiting, at a church pop-up that’s part of New Haven’s race to stay ahead of the Delta variant and contain the pandemic by reaching the unvaccinated.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Parents, Kids Meet A Fitness & Reading “Challenge”

Eighty New Haven Public School (NHPS) students, parents, teachers, and administrators gathered for a summer afternoon focused on fitness and reading. The occasion Tuesday was the second installment of a NHPS “Summer of Fun” initiative. Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey took participants on a two-mile walk on the Farmington Canal Trail through parts of Dixwell and Newhallville.
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Garrett Hits Doors Early For Return Run

At door after door, Lauren Garrett heard a noncommital phrase that she hopes to turn into a winning margin this year: “I think I voted for you last time.”. Garrett, who two years ago ran against then and now incumbent Mayor Curt Leng in a Democratic primary, is campaigning again for the Democratic mayoral nomination. She said she has hit more than 2,000 doors over the past two months. She also said she plans to personally knock on an additional 3,000 before the September primary.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Candidates Offer Solutions, Forget To Fight

New Haven’s leading mayoral candidates tackled policing, education, and housing challenges Wednesday night — rather than each other. Speaking to the Democratic committee in Fair Haven’s Ward 15, the candidates for the Democratic nomination, one-term incumbent Justin Elicker and challenger Karen DuBois-Walton stood amidst chirping birds in the idyllic English Mall greenspace, and offered idea after idea to address the interconnected issues.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Fair (Street) Or Foul?

When the easternmost block of Fair Street reopens as a public thoroughfare after 60 years, it will not be a new edition of Court Street with cute benches and shops. Think rather of a dark alley serving as a driveway for another looming massive private development whose pricey market-rate rents will do little to address affordable housing needs.
North Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

New Details Emerge On Why Cop Let Pan Go

A North Haven cop was with Qinxuan Pan when the officer received a New Haven police broadcast that an alleged murderer was on the loose — someone driving a dark-colored GMC Terrain SUV. The officer already knew that Pan had been driving a GMC Terrain SUV with plates that didn’t...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Snowsa Returns To “Paradise”

In her new video for “Paradise,” New Haven-based rapper Snowsa — formerly Snowprah — stares down an adversary over the mysterious contents of a duffel bag. Her antagonist accosts her. There’s an argument. He throws a punch. Snowsa ducks it and throws a punch back. She makes contact, and he staggers. She grabs the bag and runs, out into the streets of the Hill, toward friends, toward safety.
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Cyr Tops Latest Fundraising Round In Hamden Mayoral Race

Political newcomer Peter Cyr has led the race for dollars in what is becoming a crowded race for mayor in Hamden, according to newly released campaign finance reports. Four Hamden mayoral hopefuls filed campaign fundraising reports on July 10th. Lauren Garrett, Brad Macdowall, and Peter Cyr are currently competing within the Democratic Party. Ron Gambardella is the only Republican to file papers to run so far. Incumbent Mayor Curt Leng has suggested that he is “leaning toward” running as a third-party candidate.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Unvaxx’d At Risk As Delta Variant Spreads

The rise of the Delta variant across Connecticut and the country should most worry one population in particular: those who continue to hold out on getting vaccinated. Yale New Haven Health Chief Clinical Officer Thomas Balcezak offered that assessment Wednesday afternoon during the regional hospital system’s latest bi-weekly Covid-19 virtual press conference.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Movie Superhero Lays Out “Jaigantic” Community Vision

Michael Jai White brought a message to movers and shakers: Help me make studio opportunities for the community in my latest venture. The actor, producer, and writer issued that call at a“meet and greet” hosted by New Haven State Rep. Robyn Porter and State Sen. Gary Holder Winfield held at Newhallville’s Ivy Narrow Bird Habitat on Sunday evening. The event was organized by the state legislature’s Black & Hispanic Caucus.
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Hamden Homes In On Historic Houses

Over 355 private homes constructed in Hamden before the Civil War are still standing — because, as their owners know, “old houses have good bones.”. Hamden is making a start on ensuring those homes remain standing, and the town’s history remains on display along with them. Now, the town is...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

City Vax Rate Tops 61% For Ages 12+

More than 61 percent of New Haveners over the age of 12 have gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The city’s next challenge on the path to “herd immunity”: Convincing at least 23,500 more city residents to get a shot or two in the arm. Mayor Justin...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Parks Hero Gets His Due

David Burgess has worked five days a week since the days of the first George Bush Administration to clean debris out of New Haven’s waterways, sweep up trash in Edgewood Park, and plant shrubs around the city — and people noticed. Burgess is a a client of Benhaven, an agency...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

A Rite Resumes As Fireworks Fill The Air

Their interpretations of the holiday varied, but the crowd that returned to East Rock for the resumption of the city’s Independence Day fireworks shared a sense of post-pandemic safety — and awe at the explosions of color in the sky. Hundreds of families gathered early on the Wilbur Cross football...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

“Jazzy” Soul Is On 9th Square’s Menu

Jason V. Watts and Stephen Ross are bringing food from across the African diaspora — from jollof rice to jerk chicken to collard greens — to the spot the former home of the high-end Indian restaurant Thali. The new restaurant, Jazzy’s Soul Kitchen and Lounge, is slated to officially open...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Grassroots Quest Aims To Save Playgrounds

A proposal is making the rounds of New Haven neighborhood meetings. Its pitch: The Board of Parks Commissioners should never give up the only public park in a neighborhood, and it should always ensure each neighborhood has at least one playground with a playscape and a splash pad or water element.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Metro Students Link Up With Black Lives Matter

The Board of Education’s Finance & Operations (F&O) Committee voted unanimously to approve a grant proposal for a series of high school workshops on social justice next school year. Next the proposal will go to the full Board of Education for final approval. The proposal, put together by the Citywide...

Comments / 1

Community Policy