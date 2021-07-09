Adjunct Instructor, History of the Book
This course studies the historical and critical dimensions of the book and other vehicles for the recording and transmission of textual and visual information in Western and non-Western settings. Topics include: a linear survey of book technologies from the ancient to the contemporary; genres/categories of books; writing, printing, and illustration; philosophies and theories of design; and the present status of the book and its relationship to emerging, competing, and complementary media. This class is required for Book Arts concentrators.www.montserrat.edu
