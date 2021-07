It goes without a shred of doubt that the past year and a half have been outstanding for the field of decentralized finance (DeFi). One of the best metrics to gauge its advance is the total value locked (TVL) in various protocols. Data from DeFi Pulse shows that back in January 2020, the number was somewhere around $600 million, whereas today it sits at almost $58 billion, having peaked at well over $88 billion earlier in May.