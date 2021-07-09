Pitch and Roll Stages
The PR120-45-10 series of dual-axis pitch and roll stages from Optimal Engineering Systems Inc. provide the precise measurements of angles and the curvature of objects. The PR120-45-10-01 and PR120-45-10-04 models are driven by a stepper motor and feature optical encoders for position verification. The PR120-45-10-02 is driven by three-phase servo motors, and the PR120-45-10-03 is driven by direct-current servo motors, with quadrature incremental encoders for the higher speeds, resolution, and repeatability of closed-loop servo systems.www.photonics.com
