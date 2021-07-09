Pitch and Roll Stages

After trying to reverse it with a floor jack under the front axle, they decided it was best to let it ride without a tire. Just because you spend thousands of dollars on custom car parts doesn't mean they're indestructible. There's a video making its rounds on Facebook right now proving that, showing a massively lifted Ford Super Duty on 30-inch wheels with one separated rim off the truck. Oh, and they're also trying to drive it with a floor jack under the front axle.