With the projection that the supply of CRPT tokens will drop significantly in the next two years, it is expected that the value of the token will increase as well. Every crypto project constantly innovates and re-strategizes in order to stay competitive in the market and relevant to users. The crypto and blockchain space is always evolving, and project stakeholders need to be up and doing to stay ahead of the market. This is the case of Crypterium, a digital asset financial technology platform.