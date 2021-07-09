Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln woman arrested for hit and run had previous DUI arrest

By 10/11 NOW
wvlt.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested the driver of a hit and run accident caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a vehicle hitting a woman who was lighting fireworks in the street near NW 6th Street and Dawes Avenue on Saturday night. The 21-year-old victim, Emilia Graham, has a broken collar bone, a concussion, as well as dozens of scrapes and bruises that cover her body. The injuries to her face needed to be glued shut.

