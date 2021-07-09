Black Widow's Postcredits Scene Has Major Implications For an Upcoming Disney+ Series

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. When it comes to postcredits scenes, no one does it better than Marvel. With Black Widow, they may have just outdone themselves due to the implications it has for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — at least so far as the rest of Marvel Phase 4 is concerned. In the scene, we find Florence Pugh's Yelena mourning the death of Natasha as a direct result of the events on Vormir during Avengers: Endgame. While cleaning off Natasha's headstone, which reads "Daughter, Sister, Avenger," Yelena is approached with a new assignment by none other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. The assignment? The chance to go after "the man responsible" for her sister's death, aka the chance to kill Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye.