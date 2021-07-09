Cancel
Huntersville, NC

Feel Good Friday: How at a stay-at-home mom lost 100 pounds

By Kari Beal
spectrumlocalnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One year ago, Pamela Nogueira said she couldn’t jog for more than one minute. Now she is preparing for a 5K and 100 pounds lighter. Pamela Nogueira said she focused on her children for most of her life, and now it was time to focus on herself.

