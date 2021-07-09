Feel Good Friday: How at a stay-at-home mom lost 100 pounds

Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Tuesday’s weather was hot and humid with the kind of air that makes you think it was something you ate. RealFeel 100+. I wasn’t out that much but it was enough. I go into this detail because although it wasn’t cooler when I went to dinner, when we departed the restaurant about 10 p.m., there was a torrential rainfall just beginning. It went on for an hour and it cooled us off into a beautiful summer night. With freshly washed streets and pavements and watering the leaves and the plants and flowers. wherever you might find them, charming and enhancing the Big Town.