Beverly, MA

Adjunct Instructor, Writing & Illustrating the Graphic Novel

montserrat.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitle – Adjunct Instructor, Writing & Illustrating the Graphic Novel. Course: ID399 Writing & Illustrating the Graphic Novel. This team-taught course takes students through concept, planning, and execution of the creation of a graphic novel. Students will leave the course with 3 finished spreads, a full story arc to follow, and 15-20 manuscript pages to work with. Students will create a concept, character design, and structure for their project. Class will include discussions of tension, balancing text and image, narrative arc, and constructing a scene.

www.montserrat.edu

