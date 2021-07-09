Adjunct Instructor, Writing & Illustrating the Graphic Novel
Title – Adjunct Instructor, Writing & Illustrating the Graphic Novel. Course: ID399 Writing & Illustrating the Graphic Novel. This team-taught course takes students through concept, planning, and execution of the creation of a graphic novel. Students will leave the course with 3 finished spreads, a full story arc to follow, and 15-20 manuscript pages to work with. Students will create a concept, character design, and structure for their project. Class will include discussions of tension, balancing text and image, narrative arc, and constructing a scene.www.montserrat.edu
