Microscopy Method for Measuring in 3D Relies on 2D Optical Imperfections

Photonics.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAITHERSBURG, Md., July 9, 2021 — Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have devised a calibration method that enables conventional microscopes to accurately measure the positions of points of light on a sample in all three dimensions. To develop their approach, the researchers took a problem that affects nearly all optical microscopes — lens aberrations — and used the effects of aberrations to allow precise and accurate tracking of single emitters in 3D throughout an ultrawide and deep field.

