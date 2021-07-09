Microscopy Method for Measuring in 3D Relies on 2D Optical Imperfections

J Mol Graph Model. 2021 Jul 6;108:107983. doi: 10.1016/j.jmgm.2021.107983. Online ahead of print. Melatonin is a natural hormone that has been shown highly antioxidant effects. Consequently, it has been extensively studied for its therapeutic potential in several diseases such as insomnia, cardiovascular, Alzheimer, and certain types of cancers. Recently, it has been used to adjuvant treatment for COVID-19 patients. It is well-known that melatonin is highly hydrophobic, resulting in lower solubility. However, the molecular structure and dynamic behavior of the formation of melatonin in an aqueous solution and at the water-air interface have not yet been clearly explained. This information is necessary for the melatonin formulation in drug delivery systems. The present work focuses on the molecular structure and dynamics of melatonin molecules in the aqueous solution and at the water-air interface based on using a molecular dynamics simulation study. The results showed that most melatonin molecules were aggregated in an aqueous solution while they were formed a self-assembled monolayer with the ordered structure at the water-air interface. The strong interaction of melatonin depends on their functional group which showed a similar trend for both systems and was sequenced as follows: carbonyl O > indole NH > amide NH > methoxy OA, respectively. However, the carbonyl O and the indole NH groups exhibit strong interactions with water molecules at the interface. Consequently, the two preferred orientations of the melatonin head group can be observed at the water-air interface (i.e., one is to turn the head group to the water surface with the tilted angle of ~40°-60° and the second one is to turn the head group away from the water surface with the tilted angle of ~130°). The longer lifetime of hydrogen bonds formed between melatonin themselves in the bulk water reveals that the stability of melatonin aggregation in an aqueous solution is more stable. Therefore, melatonin has less soluble in an aqueous solution.