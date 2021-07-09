Photonics News: Week in Brief: 07/09/21
FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, Germany — Fraunhofer Energy Research opened a showroom called ENIQ: Energy Intelligence by Fraunhofer, on the EUREF-Campus in Berlin. The facility functions as an interactive educational platform. It has two rooms for workshops, three offices, a large open-air event area, and auditorium with stair seating and an exhibition area. The showroom contains digital demonstrators and technology exhibits that regularly change to flank the on-site events and provide a technology showcase for Fraunhofer energy research.www.photonics.com
