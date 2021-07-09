Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Photonics News: Week in Brief: 07/09/21

Photonics.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREIBURG IM BREISGAU, Germany — Fraunhofer Energy Research opened a showroom called ENIQ: Energy Intelligence by Fraunhofer, on the EUREF-Campus in Berlin. The facility functions as an interactive educational platform. It has two rooms for workshops, three offices, a large open-air event area, and auditorium with stair seating and an exhibition area. The showroom contains digital demonstrators and technology exhibits that regularly change to flank the on-site events and provide a technology showcase for Fraunhofer energy research.

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Photonics News#Freiburg#Eniq#The Euref Campus#Neowise#Metasurface#Jenoptik#Hellma Materials#Munich Rohde Schwarz#Eth Zurich#Zurich Instruments#Satellogic#Cf Acquisition Corp#Omega Optical Holdings#Spectral Systems Llc#Artemis Capital Partners#Ir#Esc Baz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
Swimming & SurfingAOL Corp

Deaf-blind Paralympian quits Team USA when told she can't bring assistant to Tokyo

Becca Meyers is a six-time Paralympic medalist with three golds from the 2016 Rio Games. She was expected to compete for up to four medals in Tokyo. Instead she's not going. After the 26-year-old deaf-blind swimmer was told she couldn't bring her mother and personal care assistant (PCA) Maria Meyers to help her navigate Tokyo and the Olympic facilities, Meyers informed Team USA that she was quitting the team.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Group14 Technologies Announces Joint Venture With SK Materials To Accelerate Global Dual Sourcing For Lithium-Silicon Battery Materials

WOODINVILLE, Wash., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for lithium-ion markets, announces a joint venture with SK materials, one of the world's top manufacturers of special gases and industrial gases, to build a factory for lithium-silicon battery materials in South Korea. The joint venture is the latest development for Group14 to secure dual sourcing for its patented lithium-silicon technology, a critical measure to mitigate potential global supply chain disruptions to the battery market.
Softwaregetmarketreport.com

Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market 2021-2026 Industry Research Covers Top Players as Raytheon, Thales, Northrop Grumman, Safran

The latest report titled Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is designed to follow a chapter-specific research presentation, finding out measures on demand and supply feasibilities, prevalent across the market landscape. This in-depth research report is a systematic in-depth analytical review. Details on graphical analysis and core insights have also been followed to understand the primary attractions of the market, thus serving as an investment guide for all the players comprising established and emerging players planning to establish a market stance in the global Autonomous Navigation Technology market.
Technologybostonnews.net

Food Robotics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Rockwell Automation, Seiko Epson, KUKA

Latest released the research study on Global Food Robotics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Food Robotics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Food Robotics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),ABB Group (Switzerland),Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan),Rockwell Automation Incorporated (United States),FANUC Corporation (Japan),KUKA AG (Germany),Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan),Staubli International Corporation (Switzerland).
MarketsSentinel

Wireless Testing Market Anticipated to Grow $16.80 Billion By 2028 at 6.9% CAGR | SGS Group, Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co., and TUV Rheinland

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Wireless Testing Market By Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), and Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Energy & Power, Healthcare, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028”. The report has offered an all-inclusive...
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

AI in Information and Communications Technology Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Intel, Microsoft, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AI in Information and Communications Technology Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AI in Information and Communications Technology market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AI in Information and Communications Technology Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessSentinel

At 11.1% CAGR, Pin and Sleeve Device Market Projected to Hit $160.11 Billion By 2026 | ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Meltric Corporation, Schneider Electric, and Walther Electric Inc.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Pin and Sleeve Device Market By Product Type (Plug, Connector, Receptacle, and Inlet), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s...
Technologyhoustonmirror.com

Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Cognex, IBM, Deloitte

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Transformation In Manufacturing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Transformation In Manufacturing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy