Centrifuge debuted on KuCoin is a new DeFi protocol built on Polkadot and bridged by Ethereum. Centrifuge is another DeFi protocol that’s been introduced on the KuCoin trading platform. KuCoin on their official website has stated that the protocol is a new emerging way for the company to branch out and form the necessary foundation in the domain of decentralized financing for real-world assets. With this debut, the company intends to bridge gaps between DeFi and multi-trillion worth of assets.