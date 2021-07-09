Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Love Reigns

By Keriann Slayton
richmondmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by local artist Sunny Stack Goode’s mission to promote well-being, Rainraps rain-repellent apparel has launched a line featuring Goode’s designs. The wraps incorporate the word “love,” mirroring Goode’s LOVEVOLVE art and accessories collection. Rainraps began partnering with artists about a year ago, and Goode’s message of strength and growth caught the attention of company president Stacy Struminger.

richmondmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Goode, VA
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Love#Reigns#Art#The One Love Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

On Dior’s Couture Runway, Blue Reigns Supreme

The deep, royal blue that came down the runway on Monday, July 4th at the Rodin Museum in Paris was similar in hue to ultramarine. Created around 6,000 years ago, it's a shade of blue that's borne from a rare gemstone—lapis lazuli. Ultramarine was an elusive pigment, transforming it into a prized possession as treasured as gold: the Egyptians powdered it into an eyeshadow for their queen, Cleopatra. It was also seen as transcendent. German Romantics used the blue flower as a symbol of yearning for the unattainable. In a 2012 New York Times piece, Dr. Berke, a chemist, stated, "Early mankind had no access to blue, because blue is not what you call an earth color. You don't find it in the soil." French artist Yves Klein believed that ultramarine was the best blue of them all, stating that, "blue has no dimensions. It is beyond dimensions." In other words, it was otherworldly, with the metaphysical power of transporting the viewer beyond the realms of their world. Depending on how much eyeshadow was packed onto the model's eye and the angle at which your gaze hits the look, the blue may also appear to be Marian blue, the official color of the Virgin Mary.
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Rare photo of Princess Diana with long hair has just been released

Princess Diana may have passed away over two decades ago, but she continues to live in the hearts of millions all around the world. Yesterday marked her 60th birth anniversary and her sons took this occasion to unveil a statue created in her honour. And while everyone was busy admiring the magnificent monument, this childhood photo of the Princess that was uploaded on social media slipped unnoticed.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald SLAMMED For Latest Video Of Daughter Ivy

On social media, former Counting On star Jessa Seewald often shares pictures and videos of her three children, Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2. Because she’s in the public eye, she gets her fair share of criticism from both fans and haters. She recently shared a seemingly harmless video of her daughter Ivy, but she got lots of negative comments in return.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tamela Mann Stuns in Navy Blue Wrinkle Dress Posing With Husband David in Matching Suit on Stairs

Tamela and David Mann shared a sweet image of themselves looking great in matching outfits on their joint Instagram account, and fans could not stop gushing over them. Gospel singer Tamela Mann and her lovely husband, David Mann, are among the most celebrated Hollywood couples. The fantastic pair are a delight to watch and they share beautiful chemistry, convincing people to believe in love again.
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reacts To DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Post

DaniLeigh is pregnant. The rapper and singer took to Instagram this week where she announced the news along with a set of maternity pictures showing her baby bump. Now, fans have been speculating she's pregnant for a few months now, ever since a video popped up where she was wearing an oversize shirt that fans believe was meant to hide her bump.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker worries fans with appearance in new photo

Al Roker created a whirlwind of concern on social media on Friday when he posted a selfie on social media which turned heads. The Today show weatherman left fans tripping over themselves to check he was ok after he shared a post-workout photo. In the snapshot, Al - who documents...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: BIA

Bianca Miquela Landrau has come a long way from her start on Oxygen’s Sisterhood of Hip Hop. The Boston native navigated a rocky road after scrapping her whole debut project and then being prevented from releasing more music by her label. BIA went independent and in a turn of fate, blew up overnight for her feature on the Rihanna-approved “Best On Earth” by Russ. Shortly after, she found a home at Epic Records and pushed out a gem of an album, For Certain, completely redirecting her career.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Cher, 75, Slays In Fitted Black Leggings As She Eats Ice Cream On Glam Portofino Getaway — Photos

Cher is living her best life in Italy! The singer was seen grabbing cocktails with her pals in Portofino, while rocking leggings and towering heels. Cher was all smiles when she was spotted on a glamorous European getaway with her pals. The 75-year-old singer was positively glowing while dining at i Gemelli restaurant in Portofino and sipping on cocktails. The “Believe” hitmaker stunned in skintight black leggings and a matching bomber jacket with white detailing, along with towering black pumps. She styled her signature long raven tresses loose with a part in the middle.
Rehoboth Beach, DEgoodmenproject.com

I Was a Lost Boy, Too

His name was Patrick and he was lost. And he wasn’t just lost, he was hopelessly, frantically lost and no one saw him. He was running around the Merry-Go-Round in Funland, just inside the Boardwalk at Rehoboth Beach, among the sweaty throngs of shore-dwellers who have long since left the sandy beaches, have gorged themselves on Grotto’s Pizza and Thrasher’s fries and were playing for tickets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy