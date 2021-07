Despite the relatively sunny economic outlook for Connecticut as it emerges from the pandemic, not everyone is convinced that things are as rosy as they seem. On the plus side, the state expects to wrap up the current fiscal year, which ended on June 30, with a $157 million surplus, as well as a historically high rainy day fund balance of nearly $4.38 billion. Since the latter exceeds the 15% volatility cap threshold, the excess — $1.2 billion — must be transferred to either the state employees’ retirement plan or to the teachers’ pension fund, marking the second consecutive year that such payments could be made.