Valdosta, GA

Turner Center receives grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission (LVAC) was awarded a $15,000 grant on behalf of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. The grant was awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022. A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.

