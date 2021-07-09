This week in WV history

CHARLESTON – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. July 11, 1861: The Battle of Rich Mountain was fought in Randolph County. Union troops under the command of General George McClellan defeated Confederate forces. Despite the relatively small number of troops involved, the battle had two important results. First, the victor, General McClellan, would be given command of the Army of the Potomac for the next two years. The Rich Mountain Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.