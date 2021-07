Dierks Bentley now has 20 number one songs under his belt: his latest single, “Gone” hit the top of the charts this week. Dierks said, “I really can’t believe I have 20 number ones at Country radio. I still remember the bar I played in Texas when I found out that ‘What Was I Thinking’ was going to be my first number one. It’s a great feeling that only gets better with each song that goes to the top.”