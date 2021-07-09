Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 02:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 215 PM CDT. Target Area: Jackson; Lavaca The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Morales affecting Lavaca and Jackson Counties. For the Navidad River...including Morales...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Morales. * Until early Monday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 29.2 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 29.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs as water inundates County Road 283. Livestock could be cut off and should be removed from the flood plain. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.9 feet on 04/21/2016.