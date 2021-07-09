Need a ride? Shuttle service coming to Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Bedford County will soon be accessible to more people. One man is launching a shuttle service that will run an hour loop throughout the county. Two years ago, when Pal Paranamana moved the Bedford he noticed one thing was missing, public transportation. That inspired Pal to create the Bedford Shuttle, which he says will cost $5 for people to ride. The plan is to have the shuttle take off from Bedford Springs and run a loop around the county.