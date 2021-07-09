This weekend’s weather forecast – Slight chance of showers and temp in high 70’s.

Monday, finally instability and moisture will be on the decline and we may even see some late day sunshine. The area of low pressure will continue to meander bringing us just a slight risk for spot showers. Mainly overcast conditions will keep us cooler on Monday with highs only in the 70s. Warmer weather returns for Tuesday with temps in the mid 80s. Another front approaches from the north with some showers and storms Wednesday. So our unsettled weather pattern does look to remain through mid-week, although much of each day will be dry and even on the days that it rains, not everyone will see rain. Best chance looks to be Wednesday, which may come in the form of strong or severe PM storms depending in the timing of a cold front.