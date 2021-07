Global motorsport sanctioning bodies are taking steps to standardize rulesets for their top-class race cars. This not only nips the problem of spiraling costs in the bud but also allows one car to be raced competitively across multiple continents—a Le Mans Hypercar, for example, could enter IMSA's LMDh class without alteration. One party that could take advantage of this is Stellantis, which is reportedly considering racing Peugeot's radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar in America under another brand.