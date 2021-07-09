Cancel
Alex Tarrant and Enver Gjokaj Join New CBS Series ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Daily Iberian
 9 days ago

The cast of NCIS: Hawai’i continues to expand as New Zealand actor Alex Tarrant and Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj have joined the much-anticipated spinoff. Set in the Aloha State, the new series follows Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor field office, and her team as they balance duty to family and country. Tennant and her crew investigate high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
Hawaii Statespoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Alex Tarrant To Star, Enver Gjokaj To Recur

Rising New Zealand actor Alex Tarrant (Night Raiders) has been tapped as a lead opposite Vanessa Lachey in NCIS: Hawai’i, the latest installment in CBS’ formidable NCIS franchise. Enver Gjokaj (Agent Carter) will recur on the series, slated to launch this fall and air in the Monday 10 PM hour behind the Mark Harmon-led mothership series.
Hawaii StatePosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' NCIS: Hawaii Just Cast An Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star And More

The NCIS franchise is expanding in the 2021-2022 season with the addition of NCIS: Hawaii, which will take the action across the Pacific Ocean and star a fully new set of characters. Rather than launching via backdoor pilot to introduce the characters on NCIS, like what the franchise did with NCIS: LA and the recently-canceled NCIS: New Orleans, there will be no familiar faces on Hawaii. The very good news is that the series is stacking the cast with some great actors who will be familiar faces for many TV fans, including a popular Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Director Drops Explosive Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek With ’Little Taste of Today’s Work in New Clip

We officially have the first look at the upcoming offshoot of the NCIS universe, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” and it’s nothing short of explosive. On Thursday, the executive producer and director of the upcoming show, Larry Teng, posted a clip via Instagram showing someone driving Humvee. Before you even have time to blink, it explodes out of nowhere.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Director Drops Amazing Behind the Scenes Clip of ‘Night Filming’ With Star Vanessa Lachey: ‘We On a Boat’

NCIS: Hawai’i director, Larry Teng, took to his Instagram account to share incredible behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming show. “Thursday night filming! NCIS HAWAI’I,” Teng writes in the caption, which shows the highly anticipated series’ lead, Vanessa Lachey, participating in the night shooting. NCIS: Hawai’i centers around NCIS Special Agent...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

DC series DMZ adds NCIS and True Detective stars to cast

The Worlds of DC just keep getting bigger and bigger, as the upcoming DC TV series from Ava DuVernay expands its cast with stars from the likes of NCIS, True Detective and Marvel's Luke Cage. The Suicide Squad, who?. Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt were first announced for the mini-series...
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Enver Gjokaj

Showing 1 - 2 of 2 articles tagged "Enver Gjokaj" Māori-Niuean-​Samoan actor Tarrant will play a team member who can blend into any part of the islands because he's a...
Hawaii Statecartermatt.com

NCIS: Hawaii trailer: When could CBS potentially release it?

At the moment, there are a lot of questions marks still out there regarding NCIS: Hawaii, including a potential trailer. What do we know so far? Vanessa Lachey is the series lead, and is also the first female Special Agent in Charge that we’ve had in the franchise. We’ve also heard about the bulk of the cast — you can read about the most-recent addition over at the link here.
TV SeriesPopculture

CBS Fall Premiere Dates for New and Returning Series

CBS announced its fall 2021 season premieres on Monday, so fans of Blue Bloods, NCIS, and FBI should get their calendars out to mark the dates. This season kicks off with the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by The Neighborhood star Cedric The Entertainer on Sept. 19, with NCIS returning the following day.
Los Angeles, CAcartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: When to expect new promo on CBS

We now know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to be airing on CBS starting on Sunday, October 10. Not only that, but filming is underway! The cast and crew are doing their part already to bring you some great episodes; let’s cross our fingers that they live up to all of the expectations that are out there.
NFLKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Friday, July 9: CBS 'steals' HGTV series idea

The “new” series “Secret Celebrity Renovation” (7 p.m., CBS) is clearly “inspired” by HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU.” In both series, the famous and semi-famous offer a surprise home makeover as a way of paying back “the little people” who helped them back in the day. Over the course of its short...

