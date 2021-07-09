Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

Cancel
Help Illinois Electric Co-Ops, Municipalities, And Illinois Workers Prevent The Premature Closure Of Prairie State. Lawmakers are on the verge of passing legislation that would raise electric rates and turn Illinois into an exporter of jobs and importer of energy from neighboring states with higher carbon intensity. While masquerading as a clean energy bill, the proposal would shut down highly efficient, state-of-the-art power plants in Illinois in favor of energy produced in states that are far behind on meeting carbon reduction goals. Legislators must reject this plan and keep energy affordable, reliable and made in Illinois.

Illinois Statetelegraphherald.com

Illinois news in brief

SKOKIE, Ill. — Illinois public school students will be taught Asian American history under a law signed Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The topics will include the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II; the military service of Asian Americans; Illinois and Midwest history of Asian Americans; and the role of Asian Americans in expanding civil rights.
Illinois StateQuad Cities Onlines

Capitol Recap: Illinois gets another credit upgrade

SPRINGFIELD – The credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings upgraded Illinois’ bond rating on Thursday, citing the state’s improved financial condition. It’s the second upgrade from a major credit rating agency to move the state away from the brink of “junk” status. “The upgrade reflects our view of improved liquidity,...
Illinois StateKankakee Daily Journal

THEIR VIEW: Illinois gives your money away

Let’s see if we understand this. Because of the combination of a record volume of unemployment claims due to the pandemic, unquantifiable identity theft fraud and the state’s own incompetence, the Illinois Department of Employment Security overpaid unemployment benefits by more than $120 million. And now, in a law signed...
Lotterycapitolfax.com

Pritzker to sign cannabis trailer bill this morning

Governor JB Pritzker is hours away from signing a bill into law that will change how marijuana licenses are doled out. It comes after a lot of controversy and outrage about the program. There are zero minority owned or even female owned dispensaries in the state. “If I live in...
Illinois Statecapitolfax.com

LIG resignation roundup

The latest watchdog for the Illinois state Legislature offered her resignation on Wednesday, telling lawmakers their failure to pass meaningful ethics reform shows “true ethics reform is not a priority.”. Complaining her job is “essentially a paper tiger,” Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope sent her letter of resignation to members...
Kankakee County, ILcapitolfax.com

Way to go, Kankakee /s

* Kankakee County’s public health department wasn’t great during COVID, but they were sure Johnny on the spot when a little Black girl opened up a lemonade stand. And now there’s a new state law because of it…. Illinois’ children are finally safe to sell lemonade without fear of government...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

U.S. senators drop tax enforcement from bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers trying to salvage a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill have dropped a provision to beef up tax enforcement, Republican Senator Rob Portman said on Sunday, setting aside a significant revenue-raising measure. The provision, aimed at increasing Internal Revenue Service (IRS) collections, will instead...
Texas StateJanesville Gazette

3 Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON — Three Texas House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 from Washington, D.C., according to Texas House Democratic Caucus leadership. They're among nearly 60 lawmakers who fled the state Monday to break quorum in the House, part of an effort to block the passage of a GOP-led elections bill. Most members are staying in the same hotel.
Congress & Courtssdpb.org

SD Senators Oppose Federal Marijuana Decriminalization Push

South Dakota’s two US Senators oppose a push by the Senate majority leader to decriminalize marijuana. That’s despite the Senate leader pointing to the state as a reason the chamber could make the policy change. It didn’t take long in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s press conference to point to...
Congress & Courtsazmarijuana.com

Overview of New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill

This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Cory Booker, and Senator Ron Wyden held a press conference to introduce a preliminary draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, a new bill that would end federal cannabis prohibition. As currently drafted, the bill would make the following changes to...
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Opinion: Oklahomans should say 'no' to heavier and longer trucks

I have served the residents of District 1 here in Cleveland County for the past 14 years as a commissioner. One of my many duties is maintaining our highway system. We have always faced maintenance costs that outpace our available funding. While we need innovative solutions to address our pressing...
Illinois Statecapitolfax.com

What an improved credit rating could mean for Illinois

* Brenden Moore looks at what could happen in the wake of the state’s recent credit upgrades…. Despite having the worst credit rating of any state, Illinois has not had issues finding investors to buy its “paper,” with many viewing the state’s risk of default as minimal. […]. “Illinois has...
Congress & Courtscapitolfax.com

Three-judge panel hears remap case

Lawyers for plaintiffs and the state told a panel of federal judges Wednesday the issues involved in two lawsuits challenging the state’s legislative redistricting plan are “straightforward” and ought to be resolved in short order. But the three-judge panel hearing the case appeared uncertain about how much time they actually...
Public Safetycapitolfax.com

Question of the day

Secretary of State Jesse White is warning Illinois residents to be on alert for multiple texting and emailing scams claiming to be from the Secretary of State’s office seeking personal information to defraud Illinoisans. “I have zero tolerance for fraudsters who prey on people in desperate times,” said White. “My office is working with the Illinois Attorney General’s office to protect Illinoisans from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.”
Politicscapitolfax.com

Pritzker urges grant applications before eviction phaseout ramps up

As the state’s gradual phaseout of the pandemic eviction moratorium continues, Governor JB today encouraged renters and landlords to apply for $500 million in existing aid and announced that an additional round of assistance will open this fall. For Illinois renters still struggling to pay their rent, the Illinois Rental...

