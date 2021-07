Most U.S. travelers see the Circle K convenience store chain as just another purveyor of consumer staples like gas and snacks. But that began to change when the chain was purchased in 2003 by the Quebec-based corporation Alimentation Couche-Tard. Its new parent took the retail chain global in 2015 and announced that it would gradually rebrand all the stores in its portfolio—including the Mac’s, Statoil, Kangaroo Express, Topaz, and CST stores—with the Circle K name. That’s a major move, given that Alimentation Couche-Tard operates some 14,000 stores in 26 countries worldwide.