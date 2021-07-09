Cancel
Costco sales strong in June; drops senior hours

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCostco Wholesale Corp.’s winning streak continued in June, with the retailer reporting a 16.9% increase in sales and strong e-commerce growth. Costco’s sales rose to $18.92 billion from $16.18 billion for the five weeks ended July 4. Total comp sales rose 14.1%, with U.S. comps up 12.1%. E-commerce sales increased...

