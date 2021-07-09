Cancel
2021 Lions baseball paves way for future success

By Nick Hoffman news@moraminn.com
Kanabec County Times Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ogilvie Lions baseball team finished the 2021 season with a 12-12 record. It was a season with many ups and downs and very streaky play but the story of the year was one riddled with injuries and mental hurdles, but also many successes. The Lions started the season undefeated at 3-0. Head Coach Benji Besser said, “After a great start, we were hit with injuries and COVID. From there, it was a journey to try and get healthy and find the right lineup that would take us as far as we wanted to go.”

