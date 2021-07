Sportscaster Mariah Taylor is reportedly very close to leaving ESPN to work for a rival network, replete with big-time assignments and elevated status, the media reports. According to Front Office Sports, Taylor is tantalizingly close to signing a contract with NBC Sports. The publication stated that, as part of the deal, Taylor could replace Mike Tirico as the host of NBC “Football Night in America.” Tirico, in turn, is eyeing the hosting duties for “Monday Night Football,” as legendary host, Al Michaels is eyeing retirement soon at age 76.