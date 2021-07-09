Cancel
WWE

WWE Confirms Extreme Rules 2021 Will Take Place In September; 11 New Tour Dates Announced

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 9 days ago

WWE has announced 11 new tour dates and has given clarification on what pay-per-view will run in the month of September. As WWE continues its return to normalcy and touring regularly again, they have announced 11 new tour dates that will see them hit cities like Washington DC, Augusta, Georgia, Raleigh, North Carolina, Boston, Massachusetts, and more throughout the month of September.

