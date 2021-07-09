WWE Confirms Extreme Rules 2021 Will Take Place In September; 11 New Tour Dates Announced

After Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Big E. got on the microphone and cut a promo about the WWE Universe, as Friday night marked the first official night for WWE fans returning to live weekly shows and events. A fan-shot video can be seen below, in which Big E. talked about how over the last year and a half the WWE roster have been looking at screens instead of fans and doing what they can to entertain them. He said he couldn’t imagine a better crowd in the United States than in Houston, TX. Big E. went on to thank the fans for coming out to the show. You can check out the video below: