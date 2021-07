LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) - After 10 years of suspicion, Pam Hupp is now charged with the murder of Betsy Faria. Hupp (photos above) is currently serving a life sentence for the 2016 murder of Louis Gumpenberger, but has long been suspected in the high-profile murder of Betsy Faria. Faria, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, was killed in 2011. She named Hupp the sole benefactor of a $150,000 life insurance policy months before she was killed.