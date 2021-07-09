Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

'No legal basis for ignoring' Bristol BLM statue request

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was no legal basis to ignore a request to install a sculpture of a protester on the vacant Edward Colston Plinth, a council has admitted. Consultants Interpolitan Ltd applied to Bristol City Council to install a statue of Jen Reid last July - one day after it appeared on the empty plinth.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 213

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Bristol City Council#Local Authority#Blm#Interpolitan Ltd#We Are
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Jefferson, NYDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPO...

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) - Grounds Maintenance Jefferson Central School District 1332 State Route 10 Jefferson, NY 12093 Phone: (607) 652-7821 The Jefferson School District is accepting proposals for grounds maintenance service. The scope of work is to include the following for the period of July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022, at the Jefferson Central School District campus on an as needed basis (per unit cost): Mowing: Upper Field, which includes the inside of the fenced area Campus wide (excluding upper field) Soccer Lines Baseball/softball game day preparation Baseball Infield maintenance, which includes edging, weed control, surface preparation Softball cutout maintenance, which includes edging, weed control, surface preparation Soccer nets put up/taken down Trim outfield bank on upper field Additional work for trimming, tractor, backhoe work (upon request) The proposal should be submitted with individual costs for each service broken out. Travel costs must be included in the service cost. Travel costs will not be accepted with this bid. The term of the contract shall be for one year with the option to extend for an additional year, both parties agreeing. The contract may be terminated by either party upon thirty daysÂ' written notice. All other work done is to be quoted and approved by Maintenance and/or the Superintendent. The vendor be able to provide upon request: A. Possess appropriate business licenses/insurance. Provide equipment list of appropriate equipment in safe and good working condition. D. Provide List of all employees working on the property. E. References - proof of ability to perform required work. All proposals will be reviewed by the Superintendent and/or head of Maintenance and approved by the Board of Education. The District reserves the right to accept and/or reject any or all proposals as may be deemed in the best interest of the District. Bids for this RFP shall be accepted until 3 pm on July 29, 2021. Bids may be submitted by mail or email, however, all bids must include: Attachments A, B,&C (Pages 3-6) Proof of contractor insurance and W-9 information Requests for visitation of the Campus may be made directly to Fred Loveless at Jefferson Central School District by phone at (607) 652-7821. Bids may be emailed to dfolwer@jeffersoncsd.org with the subject line "Grounds Maintenance Bid"(documents must be attached to the email in PDF format) or mailed to: Jefferson Central School District Attn: Dulcie Fowler, District Clerk - Grounds Maintenance Bid 1332 State Route 10 Jefferson, NY 12093.
PoliticsWashington Post

The consequences of removing statues from our past

I disagree with the July 4 letter “Whitewashing history,” about the removal of the bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney from the Capitol. As recommended, a bust of Justice Thurgood Marshall would be an excellent replacement. Nationwide removal of Taney’s bust and those of any Confederate “heroes” is not...
LifestyleBBC

Southampton Airport: Runway legal review request submitted

Opponents of the planned extension to Southampton Airport runway have formally submitted their request for a judicial review to the High Court. Eastleigh Borough Council has approved plans to lengthen the runway by 164m (538ft). Campaigners Airport Expansion Opposition (AXO) said the decision needed the "full scrutiny" of a judicial...
Idaho County, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: To ignore the ban or not

After COVID restrictions and recommendations went over so well in Idaho County, I was surprised to see so many fireworks as a result of the City of Grangeville’s ban. Oh wait... the exact opposite happened. Little concern for COVID precautions but plenty for fireworks. My mom’s around-the-corner neighbors died within...
Smithfield, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

Council ignored will of people

I attended and spoke at last week’s Smithfield Town Council meeting. The Town Council members voted 5-2 to thumb their noses at the people by approving the proposed Mallory Scott mega-development. Let’s not forget that one member of the council is a developer, one owns a construction business, one is...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Biden could use door-to-door vax effort to seize guns and bibles: Rep. Cawthorn

Freshman GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn said President Biden’s door-to-door vaccine initiative wouldn’t just stop there and could eventually target guns and even Bibles. “Now, they’re starting to talk about going door-to-door to be able to take vaccines to the people,” Cawthorn told Right Side Broadcasting during a gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

School punishes a student for saying, 'I’m a lesbian,' the American Civil Liberties Union steps in

An eighth-grade student was suspended for stating that she was a lesbian. Izzy Dieker, then 13 years of age, was on the school bus when the bus driver overheard her say the words, "I'm a lesbian," to another student. Dieker earned a referral from the bus driver and was subsequently banned from rising the school bus by the principal on account of using “inappropriate language.” An internal investigation by the Kansas Association of School Boards into the incident found the bus driver, Kristi Gadino, and the principal of North Lyon County Elementary School, Corey Wiltz, guilty of sexual harassment against Dieke and violating internal policy and federal law, reported LGBTQ Nation.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...
AdvocacySFGate

A racial reckoning at nonprofits: Black women demand better pay, opportunities

In mid-March, Nicky Goren, then-president and chief executive of the Eugene and Agnes E. Meyer Foundation, posted an open letter on Medium announcing her resignation. Goren heralded the D.C. foundation's success as a national pioneer in "embedding racial equity into our operations, our culture, our work." The 55-year-old nonprofit leader,...
LawPosted by
Axios

Republicans push to ban "discrimination" against unvaccinated people

State Republican lawmakers around the country are pushing bills — at least one of which has become law — that would give unvaccinated people the same protections as those surrounding race, gender and religion. Why it matters: These bills would tie the hands of private businesses that want to protect...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Civilian Police Oversight Efforts Stall Again, But Alderman Say Compromise With Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is ‘Extremely Close’

CHICAGO (CBS) — After years of at times heated debate over how to move forward with civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department, aldermen on Friday again put off a vote on two competing proposals, but said they’re “closer than we’ve ever been” to agreeing on a compromise that would have the support of both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a majority of the City Council.

Comments / 213

Community Policy