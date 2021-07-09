'No legal basis for ignoring' Bristol BLM statue request

LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) - Grounds Maintenance Jefferson Central School District 1332 State Route 10 Jefferson, NY 12093 Phone: (607) 652-7821 The Jefferson School District is accepting proposals for grounds maintenance service. The scope of work is to include the following for the period of July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022, at the Jefferson Central School District campus on an as needed basis (per unit cost): Mowing: Upper Field, which includes the inside of the fenced area Campus wide (excluding upper field) Soccer Lines Baseball/softball game day preparation Baseball Infield maintenance, which includes edging, weed control, surface preparation Softball cutout maintenance, which includes edging, weed control, surface preparation Soccer nets put up/taken down Trim outfield bank on upper field Additional work for trimming, tractor, backhoe work (upon request) The proposal should be submitted with individual costs for each service broken out. Travel costs must be included in the service cost. Travel costs will not be accepted with this bid. The term of the contract shall be for one year with the option to extend for an additional year, both parties agreeing. The contract may be terminated by either party upon thirty daysÂ' written notice. All other work done is to be quoted and approved by Maintenance and/or the Superintendent. The vendor be able to provide upon request: A. Possess appropriate business licenses/insurance. Provide equipment list of appropriate equipment in safe and good working condition. D. Provide List of all employees working on the property. E. References - proof of ability to perform required work. All proposals will be reviewed by the Superintendent and/or head of Maintenance and approved by the Board of Education. The District reserves the right to accept and/or reject any or all proposals as may be deemed in the best interest of the District. Bids for this RFP shall be accepted until 3 pm on July 29, 2021. Bids may be submitted by mail or email, however, all bids must include: Attachments A, B,&C (Pages 3-6) Proof of contractor insurance and W-9 information Requests for visitation of the Campus may be made directly to Fred Loveless at Jefferson Central School District by phone at (607) 652-7821. Bids may be emailed to dfolwer@jeffersoncsd.org with the subject line "Grounds Maintenance Bid"(documents must be attached to the email in PDF format) or mailed to: Jefferson Central School District Attn: Dulcie Fowler, District Clerk - Grounds Maintenance Bid 1332 State Route 10 Jefferson, NY 12093.