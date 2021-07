Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) went head-to-head in another battle of the sprinters at stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia Donne. Rivera was disappointed to have been pipped at the line by the Danish sprinter, but says she's proud of her team's effort to get her in a position to win. She is also showing top form ahead of the Olympic Games later in July.