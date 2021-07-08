Video Appears to Show Lil Baby Getting Arrested While With James Harden in Paris

We're still waiting for Kanye West to upload his new album DONDA to streaming services, but fans got an exclusive chance to hear much of the project last night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. DONDA features new music with Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, and more. Most surprisingly though, JAY-Z has an incredible new verse on the album, reuniting with his little brother and teasing Watch The Throne 2. After Hov's verse played over the stadium's loudspeakers, Twitter went absolutely nuts, and, unfortunately, some people got a little carried away, dragging Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian with tweets about how the music legend "traded" her in for his friend again.