Video Appears to Show Lil Baby Getting Arrested While With James Harden in Paris

By Aleia Woods
Lil Baby was apparently arrested overseas in France while attending Paris Fashion Week with NBA star James Harden today. According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (July 8), Baby and Harden, a close friend of the rapper, were stopped by police while in Paris because they apparently were in possession of marijuana. While the details are sparse at the moment, multiple angles of video footage have surfaced online, which shows a number of Paris police officers surrounding and searching Harden while Lil Baby appears to be in custody.

