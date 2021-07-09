Cancel
All Access Star Trek Rounds Up The Latest On ‘Picard,’ ‘Strange New Worlds,’ ‘Galaxy Quest,’ Movies, And More

trekmovie.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony and Laurie return after a 4th of July hiatus for the 47th episode of All Access Star Trek, and they catch up on all the news on the Star Trek Universe TV shows, including a preview of the Lower Decks and Prodigy panels at Comic-Con@Home, an update on Strange New Worlds from Anson Mount, clues in the latest Star Trek: Picard tie-in novel synopsis, and then even more Picard clues from John de Lancie. Also up for discussion is the status of Discovery production and whether or not the cast will be able to make it to the big Las Vegas Trek convention in August. They round out new Star Trek show news with the observation that Michelle Yeoh keeps picking up new jobs and not working on that Section 31 show.

