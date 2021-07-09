13 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for Friday

Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so it's time once again to check out the latest app and game sales on the Google Play Store. I have a few standouts to share with everyone, including a fantastic sale on SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. You can also snag the popular board game Talisman today for $1 off, plus The Escapists is currently on sale, an enjoyable prison escape game from Team 17. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 30 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.