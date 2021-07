The Newcomb Children’s Center held its annual Mud Day on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the center’s four playgrounds. This was the third year the center held the mud-filled day. Children, ages 1-5, explored and frolicked to craft muddy creations together. The children also created their very own edible mud pies with chocolate pudding, crumbled Oreo cookies and gummy worms. Mud Day offers the opportunity for children to express their creativity, build social skills and spend time outside all while having fun! (Photos by Paula Burch-Celentano)