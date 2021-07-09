Cancel
Efficient genetic engineering platform established in methylotrophic yeast

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences. Pichia pastoris (syn. Komagataella phaffii), a model methylotrophic yeast, can easily achieve high density fermentation, and thus is considered as a promising chassis cell for efficient methanol biotransformation. However, inefficient gene editing and lack of synthetic biology tools hinder its metabolic engineering toward industrial application.

www.eurekalert.org

