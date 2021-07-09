Cancel
Wells Fargo to end all personal lines of credit: It could affect credit scores

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo will no longer offer personal lines of credit to customers and will shut down existing ones in the coming weeks, according to a CNBC report. Revolving lines of credit had been a popular consumer lending product, which typically gave users $3,000 to $100,000 in revolving credit lines and was pitched as a way for customers to consolidate higher-interest credit card debt or avoid overdraft fees on checking accounts.

www.lubbockonline.com

